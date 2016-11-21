Nov 21 Tesoro Logistics Lp
* Tesoro logistics lp - acquiring north dakota integrated
crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing assets for
$700 million
* Tesoro logistics lp - acquired terminalling and storage
assets in northern california from tesoro corporation for $400
million
* Tesoro logistics lp - both transactions expected to be
immediately accretive to unitholders
* Tesoro logistics lp says tesoro to waive $100 million of
incentive distribution rights (idrs) over next two years
* Tesoro logistics lp - distribution growth for 2017
expected to be 12% to 15%
* Tesoro logistics -north dakota gathering, processing
assets expected to contribute $79 to $89 million of annual net
earnings and $100 to $110 million of annual ebitda
* Tesoro logistics lp - northern california terminalling and
storage assets are expected to provide annual net earnings of
$28 to $33 million
* Tesoro logistics lp says in connection with acquisition,
tesoro and tllp entered into long-term, fee-based storage and
throughput and use agreements
* Tesoro logistics lp -tllp is on target to achieve its 2017
goal of $635 million of net earnings and $1 billion of annual
ebitda
* Reg-Tesoro logistics investing $1.1 billion to strengthen
position as a leading integrated midstream services company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: