Nov 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Whiting Petroleum Corporation enters into sales agreements
for North Dakota midstream assets
* Purchase and sale agreements to sell its 50 percent
interest in its Robinson Lake natural gas processing plant in
North Dakota
* Agreements to sell 50 percent interest in Belfield natural
gas processing plant and associated natural gas, crude oil and
water gathering systems
* An affiliate of Tesoro Logistics Rockies LLC has agreed to
purchase assets for $700 million
* Whiting's share of sale price would be approximately $375
million
