BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Nov 21 Transocean Partners LLC -
* Transocean expects to issue approximately 23.8 million shares in merger
* Transocean Partners LLC says increase in consideration was approved on behalf of Transocean partners by conflicts committee of its board of directors
* To increase to 1.20 company's shares consideration for pending acquisition of each common unit of transocean partners not already owned
* Transocean Ltd. increases consideration for acquisition of Transocean Partners LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.