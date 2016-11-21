Nov 21 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement

* Upon completion of offering, Blackstone, Farallon Funds will own about 11.8% and 1.0% of Hudson Pacific, respectively

* Offering consisting of 17.5 million shares by co, 1.2 million shares by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management