Nov 21 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of
common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary
offering of common stock by selling stockholders
* Underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of its
common stock pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement
* Upon completion of offering, Blackstone, Farallon Funds
will own about 11.8% and 1.0% of Hudson Pacific, respectively
* Offering consisting of 17.5 million shares by co, 1.2
million shares by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital
Management
