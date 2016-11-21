Nov 21 Ally Financial Inc

* Ally statement on Department of Justice settlement agreement

* Settlement brings closure to DoJ's investigations relating to Ally and Rescap RMBS

* Ally has agreed to pay a total of $52 million in connection with settlement agreement

* Resolved investigations and potential claims by U.S. DoJ related to residential mortgage-backed securities issued by former mortgage unit

* Withdrawal of broker-dealer registration of Ally securities LLC will have no impact on Ally's ongoing operations

* Has also agreed to withdraw broker-dealer registration of Ally Securities LLC

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: