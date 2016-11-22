Nov 21 Independent Bank Group Inc
* Says has entered into agreement to acquire carlile
bancshares, inc. And its subsidiary, northstar bank, denton,
texas
* Independent bank group- under terms of deal co to issue
shares of co common stock to shareholders of carlile, pay cash
to carlile option holders
* Says nichols and at least two additional representatives
of carlile will join board of independent bank group
* Merger has been approved by boards of directors of both
companies and is expected to close during q2 of 2017
* Independent bank group - to sell in private placement an
aggregate of 400,000 shares of independent bank group common
stock at price of $52.50per share
* Independent bank group- deal for $434 million divided by
agreed price of $47.40 per share of cos common stock, adjusted
for cash to be paid to option holders
* Independent bank group, inc. To acquire carlile
bancshares, inc.
