Nov 22 Golden Ocean Group :

* Q3 net result -$26.7 million (Reuters poll $-30 million)

* We expect increased rates for our capesize vessels will positively impact our q4 results

* says we are pleased to see that dry bulk market has strengthened lately

* While dry bulk market has not yet stabilized and may experience weakness over next several quarters, we believe we are well positioned for an eventual market recovery

* says expects cash position and ongoing liquidity profile will improve

* says market is showing signs of turning in the owners' favor with rates increasing on stronger demand, fueled by higher commodity prices and more volumes being pushed into the market

* says underlying average fleet utilization, however, needs to continue to improve, and although the relative size of the orderbook is decreasing, there are still vessels to be delivered and scrapping needs to continue to reduce net fleet growth or cause a contraction

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S