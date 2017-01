Nov 22 Evine Live Inc

* Evine live inc- company expects revenue in q4 to be negative low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis

* Evine live inc- expect adjusted ebitda to increase in q4 on both a sequential and year-over-year basis

* Q4 revenue view $214.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evine live inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $152 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.8 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S