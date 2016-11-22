Nov 22 Tech Data Corp

* Tech data corp says for quarter ending january 31, 2017, company anticipates worldwide net sales to be in range of $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion

* Says for quarter ending January 31, 2017, company anticipates non-gaap eps to be in range of $2.11 to $2.21

* Tech data corporation reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 sales $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.36 billion