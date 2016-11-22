Nov 22 Tech Data Corp
* Tech data corp says for quarter ending january 31, 2017,
company anticipates worldwide net sales to be in range of $7.4
billion to $7.6 billion
* Says for quarter ending January 31, 2017, company
anticipates non-gaap eps to be in range of $2.11 to $2.21
* Tech data corporation reports third quarter fiscal year
2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.44
* Q3 sales $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.36 billion
