UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Nov 22 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc :
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group to acquire Bai Brands LLC
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - deal for $1.7 billion
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to reported diluted eps in 2018.
* Deal will be financed through new unsecured notes and short term commercial paper
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - transaction is expected to be approximately $0.03 dilutive to reported diluted eps in 2017
* Have no plans to change existing shareholder dividends and share repurchase distributions
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - boards of both companies have approved transaction.
* Bai will operate within packaged beverages segment and continue to be led by founder Ben Weiss
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - cash purchase price includes a tax benefit of approximately $400 million on a net present value basis
