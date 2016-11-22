Nov 22 Burlington Stores Inc :

* Burlington Stores Inc - for full fiscal year 2016 expects comparable store sales to increase in range of 3.9% to 4.2%

* Burlington Stores Inc - for full fiscal year 2016 expects to open 25 net new stores

* Burlington Stores Inc - net sales increased 9.1%, or $111.7 million, to $1,342.6 million in Q3

* Burlington Stores Inc announces third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.11 to $3.15

* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 6.6 to 7.6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

