Nov 22 Azure Power Global Ltd :

* Azure Power Global Ltd- company expects revenue to be in range of US$64 - 68 million for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* Azure Power Global Ltd- net loss for Q2 was $2.1 million a decrease of $4.6 million as compared to same period in previous year

