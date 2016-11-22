Nov 22 Eurasian Minerals Inc :

* Eurasian Minerals Inc says will transfer to Boreal Metals Corp its entire interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Iekelvare AB

* Eurasian Minerals Inc says will transfer to Boreal Metals Corp its entire interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary EMX Exploration Scandinavia AB

* Eurasian Minerals executes definitive agreement for the sale of four Scandinavian properties