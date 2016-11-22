Nov 22 Medtronic PLC :
* Company reported Q2 worldwide revenue of $7.345 billion,
an increase of 4 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency
basis
* Medtronic PLC - now expects fiscal year 2017 revenue
growth to be within mid-single digit range on a constant
currency
* "some of challenges that affected revenue in Q2 could
persist in near term"
* Qtrly Restorative Therapies Group worldwide revenue of
$1.826 billion up 4 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency
basis
* Qtrly spine revenue of $663 million increased 2 percent,
or 1 percent on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic PLC - expects free cash flow for fiscal year
2017 to be in range of $5 to $6 billion
* Medtronic -starting this quarter, modifying free cash flow
outlook methodology to more closely align free cash flow
projection with results each quarter
* Qtrly Cardiac and Vascular Group Worldwide revenue of
$2.584 billion up 4 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency
basis
* Medtronic PLC - expects non-GAAP diluted EPS growth for
second half of fiscal year 2017 to be in 8 percent to 10 percent
range on a constant currency basis
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $30.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "Q2 revenue was disappointing and did not meet our
expectations"
* Medtronic reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
