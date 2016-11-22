Nov 22 Lithium Americas Corp -
* Forecasts revenues in 2017 to be derived primarily from
environmental, industrial coatings, animal feed, and drilling
fluid markets
* As consideration for technical assistance, RMI will
receive US$1.2 million in progress payments
* Under agreement, RMI will also receive royalties from
future Delmon plant production
* Delmon and RMI expect to commission new facility in
January, 2018
* Lithium Americas' subsidiary Hectatone Inc. announces a
technical assistance and royalty agreement with Delmon in Saudi
Arabia and provides business update
