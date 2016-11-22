Nov 22 Uniqure Nv :

* Uniqure Nv - strategic review completed

* Says cutting workforce by 20 to 25 percent by end of 2017

* Uniqure Nv - Uniqure expects to realize EUR 5 million to EUR 6 million of annualized cost savings by end of 2017

* Uniqure Nv - Uniqure believes its existing cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019

* Uniqure Nv - expects to realize 5 million to 6 million of annualized cost savings in personnel and other related operating expenses

* Uniqure Nv says expects to further reduce planned operating expenses by EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million over next two years through focusing of its pipelin

* Uniqure-Regarding product candidates in sanfilippo b,parkinsons' disease, co initiated talks with its collaborators to explore options for the programs

* Uniqure Nv - discussions with its collaborators including their potential transfer or partnership

* Uniqure Nv - will restructure its research and development organization in netherlands and consolidate manufacturing in united states

* In early 2017 co will commence scaled-up production of clinical material in its lexington, MA manufacturing facility

* Uniqure announces financial results for third quarter 2016 and provides update on company progress

* Q3 revenue eur 6.5 million versus eur 3.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view EUR -0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share EUR 0.54

* Q3 revenue view EUR 3.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S