Nov 22 Chico's Fas Inc
* Chico's fas inc says for q3, gross margin was $230.3
million, or 38.6%, compared to $249.2 million, or 38.6%, in last
year's q3
* Chico's fas inc - for q3, company recorded pre-tax
restructuring and strategic charges of $10.8 million
* Qtrly comparable sales fell 4.9 percent
* Chico's fas inc says at end of q3 of 2016, inventories
totaled $261.3 million compared to $269.0 million last year
* Chico's fas inc - anticipating a low single digit
comparable sales decline in q4 compared to last year.
* Q4 "total inventory is planned to be lower than last year"
* Chico's fas, inc. Reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 sales $596.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.9 million
