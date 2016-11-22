Nov 22 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :
* Barkerville Gold Mines - offering will consist of sale of
up to 13.4 million flow-through common shares of company for
c$0.60/tranche a flow-through share
* Barkerville Gold Mines - gross proceeds will be used to
incur Canadian exploration expenses on co's properties in
province of British Columbia
* Barkerville Gold Mines - offering will consist of sale of
up to 3.5 million flow-through common shares of company for
C$0.58/tranche b flow-through share
* Barkerville Gold Mines announces C$10,070,000 flow-through
share private placement
