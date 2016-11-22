BRIEF-Harris Corp to sell its government it services business to Veritas Capital for $690 mln
Nov 22 Camping World Holdings Inc
* Camping World announces acquisition of Thompson Family RV in Davenport, Iowa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nxp shareholders approve all items proposed relating to qualcomm's tender offer
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.