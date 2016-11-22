BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Barnes & Noble Inc :
* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent
* Barnes & Noble Inc qtrly comparable store sales declined 3.2 pct
* Barnes & Noble - continues to expect fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline in low single digits
* Barnes & Noble - retail sales, which include barnes & noble stores and bn.com, declined 3.5 pct to $830.7 million for quarter
* Barnes & Noble - expect fiscal 2017 full year consolidated ebitda to be in a range of $200 million to $250 million
* Barnes & Noble-qtrly comparable store sales declined 3.2 pct on lower store traffic, which was partly offset by release of Harry Potter And Cursed Child
* Barnes & Noble - nook sales, which include digital content, devices and accessories, declined 19.4 pct to $35.0 million for quarter
* Barnes & Noble - 2017 retail ebitda is expected to be in a range of $240 million to $280 million
* Barnes & Noble - 2017 nook EBITDA losses are expected to decline to a range of $30 million to $40 million
* In q2, "experienced sluggish sales, which we believe are directly related to election cycle"
* Barnes & Noble - "with election behind us, we hope and expect sales will improve over holidays"
* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $858.5 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.