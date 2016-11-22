Nov 22 Barnes & Noble Inc :

* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent

* Barnes & Noble Inc qtrly comparable store sales declined 3.2 pct

* Barnes & Noble - continues to expect fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline in low single digits

* Barnes & Noble - retail sales, which include barnes & noble stores and bn.com, declined 3.5 pct to $830.7 million for quarter

* Barnes & Noble - expect fiscal 2017 full year consolidated ebitda to be in a range of $200 million to $250 million

* Barnes & Noble-qtrly comparable store sales declined 3.2 pct on lower store traffic, which was partly offset by release of Harry Potter And Cursed Child

* Barnes & Noble - nook sales, which include digital content, devices and accessories, declined 19.4 pct to $35.0 million for quarter

* Barnes & Noble - 2017 retail ebitda is expected to be in a range of $240 million to $280 million

* Barnes & Noble - 2017 nook EBITDA losses are expected to decline to a range of $30 million to $40 million

* In q2, "experienced sluggish sales, which we believe are directly related to election cycle"

* Barnes & Noble - "with election behind us, we hope and expect sales will improve over holidays"

* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $858.5 million

* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $858.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.29