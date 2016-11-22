Nov 22 Eaton Vance Corp :
* Eaton Vance Corp- in q4 of fiscal 2016, revenue increased
2 percent to $346.8 million from $341.5 million in q4 of fiscal
2015
* Consolidated assets under management $336.4 billion on oct
31, 2016, up 8 percent from $311.4 billion on oct 31, 2015
* Eaton Vance Corp says consolidated net inflows of $4.8
billion in q4 of fiscal 2016 represent a 6 percent annualized
internal growth rate
* Consolidated sales and other inflows were $35.1 billion in
q4 of fiscal 2016, up 14 percent
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the three months and fiscal
year ended october 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 sales rose 14 percent to $35.1 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: