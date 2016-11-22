Nov 22 Eaton Vance Corp :

* Eaton Vance Corp- in q4 of fiscal 2016, revenue increased 2 percent to $346.8 million from $341.5 million in q4 of fiscal 2015

* Consolidated assets under management $336.4 billion on oct 31, 2016, up 8 percent from $311.4 billion on oct 31, 2015

* Eaton Vance Corp says consolidated net inflows of $4.8 billion in q4 of fiscal 2016 represent a 6 percent annualized internal growth rate

* Consolidated sales and other inflows were $35.1 billion in q4 of fiscal 2016, up 14 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the three months and fiscal year ended october 31, 2016

* Q4 sales rose 14 percent to $35.1 billion