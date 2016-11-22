BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Bridge Bancorp Inc
* Bridge Bancorp Inc - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock at a price of $31.00 per share
* Bridge Bancorp, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 1,613,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.