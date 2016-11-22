Nov 22 Darnley Bay Resources Ltd :

* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement o o of up to 25 million non-flow through units for $0.20 per unit

* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - non-brokered private placement also includes 10 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.25 per ft share

* Darnley Bay Resources - funds from placement used to complete acquisition of pine point property; for exploration and drilling on pine point district

* Darnley Bay announced proposed $7,500,000 private placement