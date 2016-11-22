BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Darnley Bay Resources Ltd :
* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement o o of up to 25 million non-flow through units for $0.20 per unit
* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - non-brokered private placement also includes 10 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.25 per ft share
* Darnley Bay Resources - funds from placement used to complete acquisition of pine point property; for exploration and drilling on pine point district
* Darnley Bay announced proposed $7,500,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.