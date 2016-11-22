Nov 22 Amedica Corp :

* FDA also notified company that new pedicle screw system, taurus, has been cleared for commercialization

* Amedica Corp - has been notified that fda did not clear its 510(k) premarket application to commercialize valeo c+csc

* Amedica Corp - company is on target for surgical implantation and a full market launch of taurus system by end of year

* Amedica Corp - working with fda to examine other pathways to introduce valeo c+csc technology to U.S. Market

* Amedica announces new sales leadership and provides regulatory updates