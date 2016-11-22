INVESTMENT FOCUS-Chipper mood on European earnings warrants caution
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
Nov 22 Next Biometrics Group Asa :
* Sales in Q3 of 2016 of 28.4 million Norwegian Krone (NOK), up from 26.6 million NOK
* Q4 sales are expected to be level with previous quarters
* Next Biometrics announces 3rd quarter results; details outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program