Nov 22 Mbac Fertilizer Corp :

* Mbac announces non-brokered private placement

* Non-brokered private placement to Zaff LLC of 5.37 million shares at price of $2.50 per share,for aggregate proceeds of $13.43 million

* Proceeds of private placement shall be used primarily for re-commissioning and ramp-up of company's Itafós Arraias Ssp operations