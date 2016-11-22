Nov 22 Liveperson Inc

* Jill Layfield of Tamara Mellon to join LivePerson board of directors

* Liveperson Inc -On Nov 21, 2016, board authorized extension and additional funding of a previously-announced stock repurchase program

* Liveperson Inc- board authorized extension of program through December 31, 2017 as well as additional funding in amount of $10 mln

* Liveperson Inc- $10 mln additional funding is in addition to $64 mln previously authorized since december 2012

* Liveperson Inc -Stock repurchase program will be funded using company's available cash

* Liveperson Inc -Stock repurchase program is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2017