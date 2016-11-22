Nov 22 G Willi-food International Ltd

* G willi-food international ltd says q3 gross margin increased to 26.9% of sales from 26.1% for same period in 2015

* G willi-food -on sept 23, lead plaintiff in class action lawsuit signed request to file a stipulation dismissing lawsuit without any cost for co

* g. Willi-Food reports q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share ils 0.34

* Q3 sales fell 7.6 percent to ils 70.6 million