BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 G Willi-food International Ltd
* G willi-food international ltd says q3 gross margin increased to 26.9% of sales from 26.1% for same period in 2015
* G willi-food -on sept 23, lead plaintiff in class action lawsuit signed request to file a stipulation dismissing lawsuit without any cost for co
* g. Willi-Food reports q3 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share ils 0.34
* Q3 sales fell 7.6 percent to ils 70.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit due to rising commodity prices and cost cuts, though results fell short of analysts' expectations and shares dropped.