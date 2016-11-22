UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 22 Veeva Systems Inc
* Veeva announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $142.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says subscription services revenues for Q3 were $113.6 million, up from $81.7 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year-over-year
* Sees Q4 total revenues between $145.0 and $146.0 million; Sees Q4 non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $140.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: