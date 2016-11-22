Nov 22 Veeva Systems Inc

* Veeva announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $142.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says subscription services revenues for Q3 were $113.6 million, up from $81.7 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year-over-year

* Sees Q4 total revenues between $145.0 and $146.0 million; Sees Q4 non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $140.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: