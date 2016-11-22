Nov 22 Qad Inc

* Qad reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and year-to-date financial results

* Q3 revenue $69.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $277 million to $279 million

* Qtrly GAAP net income of $0.08 per diluted Class A share, $0.07 per diluted B share

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income $0.15 per diluted Class A share and $0.13 per diluted Class B share

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share of about $0.04 to $0.08 per diluted Class A share and $0.03 to $0.07 per diluted CLASS B share

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of about $0.38 to $0.42 per diluted Class A share, $0.31 to $0.35 per diluted Class B share