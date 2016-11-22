Nov 22 Medigus Ltd

* Medigus expands global commercial availability of MUSE through distribution agreement with Innovamedica S.P.A. in Italy; new agreement broadens medigus' accessibility in key markets around the world

* Medigus - Innovamedica S.P.A. will be required to purchase at least EUR 1 million of Medigus ultrasonic surgical endostapler equipment over course of deal