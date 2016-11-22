BRIEF-Endurance's shareholders in favor of proposed merger with Volcano International Limited
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO
Nov 22 Compass Diversified Holdings
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces partial divestiture of Fox Factory Holding Corp for $71.8 million of net proceeds
* Sold total of 3.5 million shares of Fox common stock in secondary public offering for total net proceeds of approximately $71.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO
* FactSet Research Systems Inc - Deal to have an immaterial impact to diluted EPS
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)