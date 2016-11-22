UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -
* Quarterly enterprise group revenue was $6.7 billion, down 9% year over year
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10
* Quarterly enterprise services revenue was $4.7 billion, down 6% year over year
* For fiscal 2017 Q1, estimates gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.03 to $0.07 and non-gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.42 to $0.46
* For fiscal 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates gaap diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $0.72 to $0.82
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $49.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HPE reports fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth quarter results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 revenue $12.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.84 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: