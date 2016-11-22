Nov 22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -

* Quarterly enterprise group revenue was $6.7 billion, down 9% year over year

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10

* Quarterly enterprise services revenue was $4.7 billion, down 6% year over year

* For fiscal 2017 Q1, estimates gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.03 to $0.07 and non-gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.42 to $0.46

* For fiscal 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates gaap diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $0.72 to $0.82

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $49.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HPE reports fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 revenue $12.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.84 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S