Nov 22 Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban Outfitters reports Q3 sales

* Urban Outfitters says qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 5.2% at Urban Outfitters, decreased 1.5% at Free People and 2.7% at Anthropologie group

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1.0%

* As of October 31, 2016, total inventory increased by $12 million, or 3%, on a year-over-year basis

* Q3 sales $862 million versus I/B/E/S view $868.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S