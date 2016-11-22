Nov 22 Mentor Graphics Corp

* Mentor Graphics reports fiscal third quarter results

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share

* Mentor Graphics Corp qtrly bookings were up 50 percent over same quarter a year ago

* Mentor Graphics Corp says company will not provide an outlook for future financial results and is withdrawing all previously issued financial guidance

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue $323 million versus I/B/E/S view $309.4 million