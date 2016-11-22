UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 22 Mentor Graphics Corp
* Mentor Graphics reports fiscal third quarter results
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share
* Mentor Graphics Corp qtrly bookings were up 50 percent over same quarter a year ago
* Mentor Graphics Corp says company will not provide an outlook for future financial results and is withdrawing all previously issued financial guidance
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $323 million versus I/B/E/S view $309.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: