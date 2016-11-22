Nov 22 Baytex Energy Corp -

* Entered into agreement to acquire Heavy Oil assets located in Peace River area of northern Alberta,effective Oct 1 for cash consideration of $65 million

* Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $100 million bought deal financing.

* Assets acquired add about 3,000 boe/d of production

* Baytex announces strategic acquisition that more than doubles land base at Peace River and $100 million equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: