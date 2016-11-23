Nov 23 Madalena Energy Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly oil and gas revenue 11.7 million versus 20.8 million

* Undertaking a review of operating assets in order to determine extent of financial impact caused by lower oil prices

* Clear that reduction in oil prices communicated to company by refiners will have a significant negative impact

* All capital spending has been limited or deferred

* Actively involved in negotiations with number of parties who have expressed interest in various transactions with madalena

* Madalena energy - without infusion of capital or successful outcome from strategic alternatives process in soon, may not be able to continue as going concern

* Madalena announces q3 - 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: