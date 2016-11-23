Nov 23 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck updates coal guidance

* Teck resources-expects average blended realized price for all of its steelmaking coal products in q4 to be in range of usd$200 to usd$205 per tonne

* Teck resources-guidance implied blended realized price for all products of about $185. Guidance for sales volume remains unchanged at 6.5 million tonnes

* Teck updates coal guidance