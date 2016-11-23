BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck updates coal guidance
* Teck resources-expects average blended realized price for all of its steelmaking coal products in q4 to be in range of usd$200 to usd$205 per tonne
* Teck resources-guidance implied blended realized price for all products of about $185. Guidance for sales volume remains unchanged at 6.5 million tonnes
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog