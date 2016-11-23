BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 Leucrotta Exploration Inc :
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc qtrly oil and natural gas sales $2.3 million versus $972,000
* Qtrly daily production oil equivalent (boe/d) 989 versus 531
* Qtrly net loss earnings ($/boe) 54.85 versus net loss earnings of 63.09
* Leucrotta Exploration announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog