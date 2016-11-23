BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 Astronova Inc -
* Says co is optimistic about fiscal 2018 and longer-term outlook for astronova
* "Revising our full year guidance"
* Astronova reports third-quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $23.3 million; diluted eps of $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $23.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $93 million to $98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog