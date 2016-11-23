Geely's Lynk plans 2019 U.S., Europe car launch, eyes Trump tax

NEW ORLEANS, Jan 26 Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, the owner of Volvo cars, plans to roll out its mid-priced Lynk & Co brand in the United States and Europe in early 2019, but cautioned those plans could change if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a border tax on imported vehicles, a senior company executive told Reuters.