BRIEF-Facebook announces updates for accounting of video completion rates
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog
Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc :
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - clinical hold was initiated after two patients suffered cerebral edema earlier this week
* Juno - one patient died and as of tuesday night other is not expected to recover.
* Juno says company is assessing data from cases and trial and is evaluating its options regarding jcar015 program
* Juno notified FDA of voluntary hold and is working with agency and data and safety monitoring board to determine next steps
* Juno says co's trials and plans for its other CD19-directed car T cell product candidates, including JCAR017, are not affected
* Juno places JCAR015 phase II rocket trial on clinical hold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 26 Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, the owner of Volvo cars, plans to roll out its mid-priced Lynk & Co brand in the United States and Europe in early 2019, but cautioned those plans could change if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a border tax on imported vehicles, a senior company executive told Reuters.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.