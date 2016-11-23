Nov 23 Cellectar Biosciences Inc :

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc- pricing shares of its preferred stock convertible into 66,667 shares of common stock at price of $1.50 per share

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc- pricing for gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million

* Cellectar Biosciences announces pricing of $8,000,000 public offering