M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 23 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. acquires PersonalizationMall.com
* Transaction expected to be slightly accretive to fiscal 2016 earnings
* Deal for approximately $190 million in cash
* Funded transaction using cash on hand
* Acquisition of Pmall.com not anticipated to have material effect on Bed Bath & Beyond's fiscal 2016 Q3 ending on nov 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.