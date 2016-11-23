M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 23 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Press release - Navidea signs asset purchase agreement with Cardinal Health
* Navidea will receive $80 million at closing, plus opportunity to earn up to $230 million of contingent consideration
* Says as part of transaction, Cardinal Health will license a portion of acquired intellectual property back to Navidea
* Could earn contingent consideration based on certain milestones through 2026, with $20.1 million of that amount guaranteed over next 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash