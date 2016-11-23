Nov 23 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Press release - Navidea signs asset purchase agreement with Cardinal Health

* Navidea will receive $80 million at closing, plus opportunity to earn up to $230 million of contingent consideration

* Says as part of transaction, Cardinal Health will license a portion of acquired intellectual property back to Navidea

* Could earn contingent consideration based on certain milestones through 2026, with $20.1 million of that amount guaranteed over next 3 years