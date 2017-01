Nov 23 USANA Health Sciences Inc

* USANA Health Sciences Inc says company will no longer utilize a co-CEO management structure

* USANA Health Sciences Inc says board of directors has appointed current co-CEO, Kevin Guest, as CEO of company

* USANA Health Sciences Inc says Dave Wentz has made personal decision to step down as co-CEO and a member of board of directors of company

* USANA Health Sciences Inc says USANA board of directors now consists of six directors, four of whom are independent

Usana health sciences announces CEO transition plan and appoints Kevin Guest chief executive officer