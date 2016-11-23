M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 23 Ctrip.Com International Ltd
* Ctrip announces agreement to acquire Skyscanner
* Ctrip.com International says terms of acquisition value skyscanner at approximately £1.4 billion
* Ctrip.com International says boards of directors of company and Skyscanner have approved transaction
* Ctrip.com International says Skyscanner's current management team will continue to manage Skyscanner's operations independently as part of Ctrip group
* Ctrip.com International says purchase consideration consists of cash mainly, remainder consisting of Ctrip ordinary shares and loan notes
* Ctrip.com says will acquire all of shareholders' shares in skyscanner and will offer to acquire shares from remaining shareholders of skyscanner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash