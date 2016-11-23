Nov 23 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review
* Alarmforce Industries says reports that it has
substantially completed its review of customer contracts and
accounts
* Alarmforce Alarmforce Industries says further analysis
required before it can be determined whether restatement of
historical financial statements will be required
* Alarmforce Industries says anticipates decision regarding
whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of
second week of December 2016
* Alarmforce Industries says evaluating impact, if any, of
assessment, other possible employee tax liabilities in
connection with classification of independent contractors
* Alarmforce Industries says continues to engage with
Ontario ministry of finance on proposed employer health tax
assessment of incremental taxes, penalties
