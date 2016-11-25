BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Nov 25 Total Energy Services Inc :
* Total Energy Services Inc announces intention to make a takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
* Total Energy - Anticipates that, if offer is successful, holders of Savanna shares will receive, in exchange for each share, 0.1132 of a company's share
* Total Energy Services Inc - Estimates that at least $10 million of annual cost savings can be achieved over time through combination with Savanna
* Total Energy- Has intention to hold or exercise control or direction over about 43% of total number of issued and outstanding savanna shares
* Total Energy - Expects will call meeting of shareholders to consider resolution to approve issuance of shares in connection with offer in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
