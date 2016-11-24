BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
Nov 24 Acceleware Ltd
* Says total comprehensive loss increased to $324,722 in q3 2016 compared to total comprehensive income of $85,902 in q3 2015
* Q3 revenue c$366,700
* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
* Macy's expands fitness brand to men with ID ideology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon announces private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors